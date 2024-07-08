BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

New York’s Rest Ashore take you back to a kinder, gentler indie scene this week

Better Place, The Real You and The Synthetics all get sensitive too

By on Mon, Jul 8, 2024 at 2:46 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Rest Ashore headlines a great indie bill in Orlando - Photo courtesy Rest Ashore/Facebook
Photo courtesy Rest Ashore/Facebook
Rest Ashore headlines a great indie bill in Orlando
With all the shit-for-brains national discourse happening right now, these MAGA motherfuckers are making everyone else also want to roll the clocks back to a better, though decidedly different, time.

Well, this bill will take you to a kinder, gentler indie scene. With their combination of melodic emo heart and math angles, New York’s Rest Ashore is an indie-rock twofer straight out of the 1990s. Orlando’s Better Place and Gainesville’s The Real You also revive classic emo vibes. Although decidedly not emo, Orlando’s The Synthetics — who just released a good debut collection titled Glimpses of Heaven — go further back into the bleakly romantic post-punk of the 1980s.

Let’s make America sensitive again.

8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, Will’s Pub, $10.

Event Details
Rest Ashore, Better Place, The Real You, The Synthetics

Rest Ashore, Better Place, The Real You, The Synthetics

Wed., July 10, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$10
Location Details

Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

willspub.org

Will's Pub

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Melrose Pop Festival gathers a gang of heady locals to rip it live at the Orlando Public Library

By Grayson Keglovic

Terri Binion headlines Melrose Pop Festival

Epcot reveals full lineup for this year's Eat to the Beat concert series with Boyz II Men, Yellowcard and more

By Matthew Moyer

Boyz II Men want you to 'Eat to the Beat' with them at Epcot

Korean-Canadian singer Slchld slides into Orlando for some silk and soul

By Bao Le-Huu

Slchld slides into Orlando with velvet halls of R&B

Atlanta rapper Ken Carson returns to the City Beautiful for big Orlando Amphitheater show

By Kurt Ramos

Ken Carson plays Orlando Amphitheater this week

Young Orlando hardcore band Watts release thrilling new album 'Retribution'

By Bao Le-Huu

Watts release long-awaited recorded debut 'Retribution'

Melrose Pop Festival gathers a gang of heady locals to rip it live at the Orlando Public Library

By Grayson Keglovic

Terri Binion headlines Melrose Pop Festival

Lakeland's Spirit and the Cosmic Heart return with new songs after years of silence

By Bao Le-Huu

Lakeland's Spirit and the Cosmic Heart return with new music

Cavetown's Robin Skinner talks music, inspiration and finding community as a transgender artist

By Houda Eletr

Cavetown's Robin Daniel Skinner
More

July 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us