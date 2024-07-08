New York’s Rest Ashore take you back to a kinder, gentler indie scene this week

Well, this bill will take you to a kinder, gentler indie scene. With their combination of melodic emo heart and math angles, New York’s Rest Ashore is an indie-rock twofer straight out of the 1990s. Orlando’s Better Place and Gainesville’s The Real You also revive classic emo vibes. Although decidedly not emo, Orlando’s The Synthetics — who just released a good debut collection titled Glimpses of Heaven — go further back into the bleakly romantic post-punk of the 1980s.
Let’s make America sensitive again.
8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, Will’s Pub, $10.
Event Details
Location Details
