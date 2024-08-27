New rock doc 'Boom! A Film About the Sonics' to screen at Enzian, with bonus concert after

Get your drinks off the tables before the Tremolords start

By on Tue, Aug 27, 2024 at 2:47 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Sonics get their cinematic due at the Enzian this week - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The Sonics get their cinematic due at the Enzian this week
Sixties garage-rock malcontents The Sonics get their cinematic due at Enzian Theater in September with a documentary screening and a bonus live set from Orlando acolytes The Tremolords.

New doc Boom! A Film About the Sonics chronicles the misadventures of these Pacific Northwest garage greats, and how their legacy endures to this day. (Not least because they penned one of the unintentionally great Halloween songs in "The Witch.")

After the film, The Tremolords will play live, and hopefully tread on tables.

Boom! A Film About the Sonics screens on Monday, Sept. 16, at 9 p.m. Tickets are available through the Enzian website.

Event Details
Music Mondays: "Boom! A Film About the Sonics"

Music Mondays: "Boom! A Film About the Sonics"

Mon., Sept. 16, 9 p.m.

Enzian Theater 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$12.50
Location Details

Enzian Theater

1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland Winter Park Area

407-629-0054

enzian.org

Enzian Theater

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Louisville hardcore heathens Knocked Loose spin-kick into Orlando this autumn

By Matthew Moyer

Knocked Loose play Orlando this autumn

Gargamel!, Cruel Curses and The Ludes make for a night of Central Florida heaviness at Will's Pub this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Gargamel! play Will's Pub on Saturday

Orlando City Council passes permanent limits on downtown nightclubs that take effect this fall

By Matthew Moyer

Permanent limits on nightclubs downtown have been passed

Longstanding Orlando music store East West Records is closing and holding a big sale this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Longtime Orlando record store East West is closing its doors

Orlando electronic outliers Tele + the Ghost of Our Lord go country

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Tele + the Ghost of Our Lord go country

Buzzy young band Sincere Engineer tours with heroes New Found Glory

By Ida V. Eskamani

Young Chicago band Sincere Engineer, led by Deanna Belos, is wholeheartedly earnest and tragically honest

Orlando City Council passes permanent limits on downtown nightclubs that take effect this fall

By Matthew Moyer

Permanent limits on nightclubs downtown have been passed

Longstanding Orlando music store East West Records is closing and holding a big sale this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Longtime Orlando record store East West is closing its doors
More

August 28, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us