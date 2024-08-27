New rock doc 'Boom! A Film About the Sonics' to screen at Enzian, with bonus concert after

New doc Boom! A Film About the Sonics chronicles the misadventures of these Pacific Northwest garage greats, and how their legacy endures to this day. (Not least because they penned one of the unintentionally great Halloween songs in "The Witch.")
After the film, The Tremolords will play live, and hopefully tread on tables.
Boom! A Film About the Sonics screens on Monday, Sept. 16, at 9 p.m. Tickets are available through the Enzian website.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed