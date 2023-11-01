New Orlando music fest Digital Nature happens in downtown Orlando in late November

The confirmed lineup is bill., Computer Kill, Deadharrie, Eyelash, Fast Preacher, Funeral Homes, I Love You This Much, Media Control, Midi Memory, Mist Double, Mother Juno, Palomino Blond, Saucers Over Washington, Smalltalk, The Synthetics, and Timothy Eerie.
Digital Nature will take place over one day in mid-November downtown at The Social, The Patio and 64 North. The Social will serve as the "main stage," The Patio is the second stage and 64 North will be the go-to spot for merch and an assortment of area vndors.
Digital Nature happens on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 1 p.m. at the The Social in downtown Orlando. Snag tickets from TKX or at the door.
