New Orlando heaviness this week comes courtesy Weak's debut mini-album

click to enlarge Photo courtesy the artists Weak

click to enlarge Photo by Jen Cray Timothy Eerie

Back in December, the latest mixtape by Orlando label) featured a couple of very exciting debut peeks. One of them was new Orlando heavy band, whose pulverizing single “The Swamp” was the comp’s opening track.Now, Weak have officially emerged on their own with the fresh release of thes EP, and this first collection is a much fuller account of their savagery. It’s four muscular bolts of hardcore that merge dire, freefalling intensity with chugging technical breakdowns. Their clean, clear attack makes them hit with unequivocal force — no unnecessary murk or atmosphere here, just head-on and point-blank. According to bandleader Danny Forester, the record’s general theme is “seek more and fear nothing,” which is slyly spelled out in the song titles: “Seek,” “more,” “fear” and “nothing.”Although Weak is a new band, it’s the personification of material that Forester (a longtime musician known more these days as owner of Mills 50 coffee camper Framework Craft Coffee Bar and partner at the Nook on Robinson) began writing over a decade ago that’s just now being finished and released. This new EP is only the initial offering (Side A) of a two-part release. The fullis actually an album’s worth of music planned for later release.The EP’s now streaming everywhere. But —— you can get a peek of, and even download, the full album on their Bandcamp right now. Just note that Side B, which features the newly written songs, is an unmixed, unmastered demo version, so listen accordingly. Even so, the whole thing’s a comprehensive introduction to an impressively brutal new force in Orlando music.When Orlando trad-psych flagbearersemerged from a two-year hibernation lull last year, it was on an optimistic note with the balmy “We’re Going to Make It,” which suited the occasion. But their latest high-revving double single — “I Fear the Void Is Waiting for Me” b/w “Acid Lake” — is Timothy Eerie in their most thrilling gear.Although “I Fear the Void Is Waiting for Me” is the sunnier track, winkingly sneaking in a riff from the Beatles’ “Day Tripper,” it still rides harder on a sweet biker-gang groove. “Acid Lake,” however, is a boss-ass acid-rock burnout that’s an onslaught of heavy riffs and pumping organs. The songs are now streaming everywhere and are available bundled as a 7-inch vinyl record on Bandcamp.