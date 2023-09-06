New Orlando band Sistamatic release debut single, ‘Bastard’

First alumni of Orlando Girls Rock Camp to release a recording

By on Wed, Sep 6, 2023 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge Sistamatic have released their debut single - Photo by Alicia Ifill
Photo by Alicia Ifill
Sistamatic have released their debut single
I’ve been writing a lot about Orlando Girls Rock Camp recently because 1) they’re amazing and 2) they’ve been on a tear with their moves lately.

Well, the legacy of the empowering work they do with female, nonbinary and trans
youth has now notched a significant new milestone.

To wit, Orlando band Sistamatic have just released their debut single. This is a momentous thing for any young act. But it’s also historic for OGRC, since Sistamatic are not only comprised entirely of alumnae but they’re now the first OGRC product to go on to formally release music.

Released on Sept. 1, new single “Bastard” is an introduction to Sistamatic that arrives more like a grenade than a cherry bomb. In sound, it’s a hard-kicking collision of riot grrrl grit and alt-rock muscle. In subject, it’s singer Bellina López’s catharsis through murder-revenge fantasy aimed at a real-life abuser of hers.


This is Sistamatic, and this is a band that’s not fucking around.

“Bastard” now streams everywhere.

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
