New Orlando band Sistamatic release debut single, ‘Bastard’

click to enlarge Photo by Alicia Ifill Sistamatic have released their debut single

I’ve been writing a lot about Orlando Girls Rock Camp recently because 1) they’re amazing and 2) they’ve been on a tear with their moves lately.Well, the legacy of the empowering work they do with female, nonbinary and transyouth has now notched a significant new milestone.To wit, Orlando band Sistamatic have just released their debut single. This is a momentous thing for any young act. But it’s also historic for OGRC, since Sistamatic are not only comprised entirely of alumnae but they’re now the first OGRC product to go on to formally release music.Released on Sept. 1, new single “Bastard” is an introduction to Sistamatic that arrives more like a grenade than a cherry bomb. In sound, it’s a hard-kicking collision of riot grrrl grit and alt-rock muscle. In subject, it’s singer Bellina López’s catharsis through murder-revenge fantasy aimed at a real-life abuser of hers.This is Sistamatic, and this is a band that’s not fucking around.“Bastard” now streams everywhere.