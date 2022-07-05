New Kids on the Block head a block of nostalgia at Orlando's Amway Center Sunday

click to enlarge Photo by Jen Cray

And speaking of generation gaps ... Youngs, lock up your Gen-X parents, NKOTB are coming to town. And they're leaning hard into the nostalgia factor with another installment of their 'Mixtape' tour, sharing the stage with various 1980s pop peers.The lineup is strong — the stuff from which crush mixtapes were once made — with supporting acts in the form of Rick Astley, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue. Each were able to fill arenas at various points in their careers ... or to Rickroll millions. The structure of the show is actually pretty innovative, harkening back to old variety-show tours in the form of one long set (or side of a tape) with acts bouncing back and forth on two stages, playing a few songs at a time.Apparently the OG boy band even indulge in an abs-flash or six, so get ready to scream. Hangin' tough is not optional, it is mandatory.