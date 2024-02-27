New electro star Ekkstacy returns to Orlando, this time as a headliner

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Ekkstacy arrives in Orlando on the hype of his new self-titled sophomore album

Event Details Ekkstacy, Alexsucks Fri., March 1, 6 p.m. The Social 54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Location Details The Social 54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown 407-246-1419 www.thesocial.org

When Purity Ring came to town in 2022, I made it a point to note that opener Ekkstacy was worth particular attention. Not gonna rub your face in it and say I told you so, but the ascendant young Canadian artist is now coming back as a headliner.His sound is an intriguing amalgam of post-punk, indie-pop and cloud-rap that sparkles with melodic instinct. It’s an incredibly modern and effective combination that’s rocketed his profile since he last came here two years ago.Ekkstacy will arrive on the hype of his strong new self-titled sophomore album, so expect to see the bright spark of a shooting new star. L.A. opener Alexsucks will get bodies moving early with their danceable, Strokes-esque rock.