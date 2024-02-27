New electro star Ekkstacy returns to Orlando, this time as a headliner

Hate to say we told you so

By on Tue, Feb 27, 2024 at 12:00 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Ekkstacy arrives in Orlando on the hype of his new self-titled sophomore album - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Ekkstacy arrives in Orlando on the hype of his new self-titled sophomore album
When Purity Ring came to town in 2022, I made it a point to note that opener Ekkstacy was worth particular attention. Not gonna rub your face in it and say I told you so, but the ascendant young Canadian artist is now coming back as a headliner.

His sound is an intriguing amalgam of post-punk, indie-pop and cloud-rap that sparkles with melodic instinct. It’s an incredibly modern and effective combination that’s rocketed his profile since he last came here two years ago.

Ekkstacy will arrive on the hype of his strong new self-titled sophomore album, so expect to see the bright spark of a shooting new star. L.A. opener Alexsucks will get bodies moving early with their danceable, Strokes-esque rock.

6 p.m. Friday, March 1, The Social.
Event Details
Ekkstacy, Alexsucks

Ekkstacy, Alexsucks

Fri., March 1, 6 p.m.

The Social 54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Location Details

The Social

54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-246-1419

www.thesocial.org

The Social

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

'Jump for Joy' when Hiss Golden Messenger play Orlando Tuesday

By Bao Le-Huu

Hiss Golden Messenger play Orlando this week

Alkaline Trio to get dark at Orlando's House of Blues this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Alkaline Trio play Orlando Saturday

Have tea with Orlando noise-rock band Tinnitus Rex this weekend

By Bao Le-Huu

Tinnitus Rex put on high tea at Ten10 with added feedback

The Brightside Music Festival brings Sublime, 311, Goldfinger and more to Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Jakob Nowell headlines a resurgent Sublime at Orlando's Brightside Fest

Indie-pop duo Lany are eager to play their two-night stand in Orlando

By Grayson Keglovic

Lany spend the weekend in ‘unhinged’ Orlando

Orlando's Warm Frames release essential new noise-rock record, 'Pink Wax'

By Bao Le-Huu

Warm Frames release debut 7-inch 'Pink Wax'

Orlando's Gamma Waves release raw new single — helped out by a grunge legend

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Gamma Waves release new single

Orlando calls Broadway Calls, who play Conduit with Teeenage Bottlerocket Wednesday

By Ida V. Eskamani

Broadway Calls return to Orlando for more thrills and spills
More

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us