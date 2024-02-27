New electro star Ekkstacy returns to Orlando, this time as a headliner

His sound is an intriguing amalgam of post-punk, indie-pop and cloud-rap that sparkles with melodic instinct. It’s an incredibly modern and effective combination that’s rocketed his profile since he last came here two years ago.
Ekkstacy will arrive on the hype of his strong new self-titled sophomore album, so expect to see the bright spark of a shooting new star. L.A. opener Alexsucks will get bodies moving early with their danceable, Strokes-esque rock.
6 p.m. Friday, March 1, The Social.
