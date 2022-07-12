New 'City Beautiful' mixtape of Orlando artists to drop at end of July via We The Future

Photo courtesy WTF MVMT/YouTube
Orlando media company We The Future are set to release a new volume of their local musician-heavy "City Beautiful" mixtape series. And you can hear it first at a live listening party at the end of this month.
This will be the second "City Beautiful" compilation of Orlando musicians, the first dropped back in April. WTF's brief is to release one every quarter with a new lineup of 20 or more artists each time. The compilations are streamed via YouTube and Soundcloud
(take a listen to Vol. 1 below).
Beyond just steaming the next digital mixtape when it drops at the end of this month, WTF is hosting an IRL listening party for the compilation in Altamonte Springs.
The City Beautiful Listening Party happens on Sunday, July 31 at 6 p.m. at Innerspace Orlando — 518 Douglas Ave. in Altamonte Springs, The event is free.
