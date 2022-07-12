VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

New 'City Beautiful' mixtape of Orlando artists to drop at end of July via We The Future

By on Tue, Jul 12, 2022 at 5:41 pm

PHOTO COURTESY WTF MVMT/YOUTUBE
Photo courtesy WTF MVMT/YouTube

Orlando media company We The Future are set to release a new volume of their local musician-heavy "City Beautiful" mixtape series. And you can hear it first at a live listening party at the end of this month.

This will be the second "City Beautiful" compilation of Orlando musicians, the first dropped back in April. WTF's brief is to release one every quarter with a new lineup of 20 or more artists each time. The compilations are streamed via YouTube and Soundcloud (take a listen to Vol. 1 below).


Beyond just steaming the next digital mixtape when it drops at the end of this month, WTF is hosting an IRL listening party for the compilation in Altamonte Springs.

The City Beautiful Listening Party happens on Sunday, July 31 at 6 p.m. at Innerspace Orlando — 518 Douglas Ave. in Altamonte Springs, The event is free.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub
Everything we saw at Mot9ion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando

Everything we saw at Motion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando
Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando
Mewithoutyou bring their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional

Mewithoutyou brought their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional

Music Slideshows

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub
Everything we saw at Mot9ion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando

Everything we saw at Motion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando
Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando
Mewithoutyou bring their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional

Mewithoutyou brought their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional

Music Slideshows

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub
Everything we saw at Mot9ion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando

Everything we saw at Motion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando
Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando
Mewithoutyou bring their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional

Mewithoutyou brought their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional

Trending

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are coming to Orlando next year

By Matthew Moyer

The Boss

Klypi and Buddy Crime bring synth-pop salvation to Orlando on Wednesday

By Ida V. Eskamani

Klypi and Buddy Crime, perhaps on I-4

Maroon 5 cancels U.S. shows, but you can still see them at Universal Orlando in August

By Matthew Moyer

Maroon 5: Not in a touring mood

Epcot releases full lineup for this year's Eat to the Beat concert series in Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Hanson are coming to Epcot

Also in Music

Klypi and Buddy Crime bring synth-pop salvation to Orlando on Wednesday

By Ida V. Eskamani

Klypi and Buddy Crime, perhaps on I-4

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are coming to Orlando next year

By Matthew Moyer

The Boss

Orlando arts showcase Mennello Indie-Folkfest is happening in October

By Matthew Moyer

Beemo play the Mennello Indie-Folkfest

Maroon 5 cancels U.S. shows, but you can still see them at Universal Orlando in August

By Matthew Moyer

Maroon 5: Not in a touring mood
More

Digital Issue

July 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us