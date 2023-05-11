Nekrogoblikon will take 'goblin mode' to its logical, musical conclusion at Conduit

At any rate, California’s Nekrogoblikon take the inherent camp in extreme heavy metal, remove all pretense of gravitas and just revel in the ridiculousness. When it comes to their music, their name and even their stage show, it’s all about goblins. Yes, stupid and brilliant at the same time.
Opening will be the much more self-serious — and perhaps therefore even funnier — likes of North Carolina melodic death-metal group Aether Realm and Dallas deathcore act Hunt the Dinosaur.
6 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, Conduit, $22.