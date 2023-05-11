Nekrogoblikon will take 'goblin mode' to its logical, musical conclusion at Conduit

Location Details Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area 407-673-2712 34 events 26 articles

I have deep respect for any band with the self-deprecation to take the piss out of their own genre. I mean, as deep as you can get with a band that has a goblin mascot, that is.At any rate, California’s Nekrogoblikon take the inherent camp in extreme heavy metal, remove all pretense of gravitas and just revel in the ridiculousness. When it comes to their music, their name and even their stage show, it’s all about goblins. Yes, stupid and brilliant at the same time.Opening will be the much more self-serious — and perhaps therefore even funnier — likes of North Carolina melodic death-metal group Aether Realm and Dallas deathcore act Hunt the Dinosaur.