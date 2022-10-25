ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Neko Case plays Orlando with Patty Griffin as part of her early 2023 tour

Tue, Oct 25, 2022

click to enlarge Neko Case - Photo courtesy Neko Case/Facebook
Photo courtesy Neko Case/Facebook
Neko Case

Americana legend Neko Case has a date with Florida set for her upcoming 2023 tour — and this show has the unique attraction  of Patty Griffin as a co-headliner.

Case is hitting the road in January of next year for a string of dates, with the penultimate gig at Orlando's Plaza Live. This is one of two Florida dates for Case, the other being Clearwater. And this is the only show with singer-songwriter Griffin sharing the spotlight.

Case will be featuring songs from her latest album,  Hell-On, which she says represents her "best self."

Neko Case and Patty Griffin play the Plaza Live on Feb. 9, 2023. Tickets are available now through AXS.


