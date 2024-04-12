Nation of Language and Beach Fossils to play Orlando's House of Blues

Nation of Language and Beach Fossils play the House of Blues
For nearly 15 years, Brooklyn’s Beach Fossils have proven an indie-rock mainstay. But in recent years, opener Nation of Language have rocketed skyward to become one of today’s hottest indie names, with a perfected sound that shades a minimalist synth-pop aesthetic with modern post-punk mood. They’re bright young disciples of OMD’s early groundbreaking work who carry that torch as proudly as if Pretty in Pink never even happened.
7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, House of Blues, $29.50-$75.