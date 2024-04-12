BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Nation of Language and Beach Fossils to play Orlando's House of Blues

'Bright young disciples of OMD'

By on Fri, Apr 12, 2024 at 2:32 pm

Nation of Language and Beach Fossils play the House of Blues - Photo courtesy Nation of Language/Facebook
Photo courtesy Nation of Language/Facebook
Nation of Language and Beach Fossils play the House of Blues
For nearly 15 years, Brooklyn’s Beach Fossils have proven an indie-rock mainstay. But in recent years, opener Nation of Language have rocketed skyward to become one of today’s hottest indie names, with a perfected sound that shades a minimalist synth-pop aesthetic with modern post-punk mood. They’re bright young disciples of OMD’s early groundbreaking work who carry that torch as proudly as if Pretty in Pink never even happened.

7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, House of Blues, $29.50-$75.
Event Details
Beach Fossils, Nation of Language

Wed., April 17, 7 p.m.

House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

Buy Tickets

$29.50-$75
Location Details

House of Blues

Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

407-934-2583

houseofblues.com


Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

