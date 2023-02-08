Nashville's Flesh Eater swoop into Uncle Lou's to get loud and bloody with Computer, Bacon Grease and more

By on Wed, Feb 8, 2023 at 3:00 am

click to enlarge Nashville's Flesh Eater play a post-INC show at Lou's - Photo by Mariana Souza
Photo by Mariana Souza
Nashville's Flesh Eater play a post-INC show at Lou's

The International Noise Conference is happening in Miami this year, but a lot of things have changed about the annual event. It won’t be at Churchill’s (update: or will it??) — closed still, though not becoming a Chili’s — but rather spread over several venues, and the usual pre-INC string of shows in Florida aren’t taking place.

However, Orlando gets a small whiff of the INC vapors on Saturday at Uncle Lou’s, as some acts fresh from INC will be taking over the venue — no doubt battle-honed after facing down that MIA crowd.

Leading the way is Nashville trio Flesh Eater, who craft dense cascades of electronics and ghostly vocals that sometimes remind us of Public Image Limited circa Metal Box (and we usually hate doing the band-comparison jazz circa the year 2023). New York’s Computer (not our C0mputer) create pulverizing electro-industrial blasts. Choice Hymns of the Faith specialize in trancelike and cathartic noise mantras, and locals Bacon Grease and Mother Juno support.

8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, Uncle Lou’s Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave., $10.

Event Details
Bacon Grease, Flesh Eater, Mother Juno, Computer, Choice Hymns Of The Faith

Bacon Grease, Flesh Eater, Mother Juno, Computer, Choice Hymns Of The Faith

Sat., Feb. 11, 8 p.m.

LMGA Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall 1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

