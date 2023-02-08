Nashville's Flesh Eater swoop into Uncle Lou's to get loud and bloody with Computer, Bacon Grease and more

click to enlarge Photo by Mariana Souza Nashville's Flesh Eater play a post-INC show at Lou's

The International Noise Conference is happening in Miami this year, but a lot of things have changed about the annual event. It won’t be at Churchill’s () — closed still, though not becoming a Chili’s — but rather spread over several venues, and the usual pre-INC string of shows in Florida aren’t taking place.However, Orlando gets a small whiff of the INC vapors on Saturday at Uncle Lou’s, as some acts fresh from INC will be taking over the venue — no doubt battle-honed after facing down that MIA crowd.Leading the way is Nashville trio Flesh Eater, who craft dense cascades of electronics and ghostly vocals that sometimes remind us of Public Image Limited circa(and we usually hate doing the band-comparison jazz circa the year 2023). New York’s Computer (not our C0mputer) create pulverizing electro-industrial blasts. Choice Hymns of the Faith specialize in trancelike and cathartic noise mantras, and locals Bacon Grease and Mother Juno support.