Photo courtesy Narrow Head/Facebook Narrow Head play the Abbey on the last day of May

Location Details The Abbey 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola 407-704-6261 27 events 104 articles

Houston’s Narrow Head thread a lot of needles with both skill and taste. With a 1990s palette that draws liberally from shoegaze, grunge and emo, their thick guitar rock manages to be heavy but feeling, crushing yet soaring. It’s a sonic monolith that’s also musically and emotionally nuanced.Narrow Head’s recent album,was produced by Sonny DiPerri (My Bloody Valentine, DIIV, M83) and makes a compelling case for them to be this generation’s Hum.Opening will be the colorful, power-pop-influenced indie rock of Wisconsin’s Graham Hunt and hyperpop act Stripmallravestarrr.