Narrow Head to get 'crushing yet soaring' at the Abbey in mere days

Are Narrow Head this generation's Hum?

By on Wed, May 24, 2023 at 4:00 am

Narrow Head play the Abbey on the last day of May - Photo courtesy Narrow Head/Facebook
Photo courtesy Narrow Head/Facebook
Narrow Head play the Abbey on the last day of May
Houston’s Narrow Head thread a lot of needles with both skill and taste. With a 1990s palette that draws liberally from shoegaze, grunge and emo, their thick guitar rock manages to be heavy but feeling, crushing yet soaring. It’s a sonic monolith that’s also musically and emotionally nuanced.

Narrow Head’s recent album, Moment of Clarity, was produced by Sonny DiPerri (My Bloody Valentine, DIIV, M83) and makes a compelling case for them to be this generation’s Hum.

Opening will be the colorful, power-pop-influenced indie rock of Wisconsin’s Graham Hunt and hyperpop act Stripmallravestarrr.

7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, The Abbey, $18.
