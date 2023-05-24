Photo courtesy Narrow Head/Facebook
Narrow Head play the Abbey on the last day of May
Houston’s Narrow Head thread a lot of needles with both skill and taste. With a 1990s palette that draws liberally from shoegaze, grunge and emo, their thick guitar rock manages to be heavy but feeling, crushing yet soaring. It’s a sonic monolith that’s also musically and emotionally nuanced.
Narrow Head’s recent album, Moment of Clarity,
was produced by Sonny DiPerri (My Bloody Valentine, DIIV, M83) and makes a compelling case for them to be this generation’s Hum.
Opening will be the colorful, power-pop-influenced indie rock of Wisconsin’s Graham Hunt and hyperpop act Stripmallravestarrr.
7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, The Abbey, $18.
Event Details
Wed., May 31, 7 p.m.
The Abbey 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola
Location Details
100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola
407-704-6261
27 events 104 articles
