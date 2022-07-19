VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Napalm Death to bring their 'Campaign for Musical Destruction' to Orlando this fall

By on Tue, Jul 19, 2022 at 1:08 pm

PHOTO BY GOBINDER JHITTA, COURTESY NAPALM DEATH/FACEBOOK
Photo by Gobinder Jhitta, courtesy Napalm Death/Facebook

Grindcore godparents Napalm Death will be visiting these shores in the fall, and they're on a collision course with Orlando.

The U.K. metal titans who memorably wrote the classic split-second blur "You Suffer" (a classic critique of capitalism if there ever was one), are heading over to North America for the aptly-named "Campaign for Musical Destruction" tour starting in October.

The Orlando show at the Social is one of three Florida shows — West Palm and Tampa are also on the books — and mind-bogglingly features shadowy metal supergroup Brujeria as touring support.

We know we've used some hyperbole every now and again in describing a show, but perhaps for real this time the volume and heaving crowd action from this show might just prove to be the last stand of the Social's roof.

Napalm Death headline the Social on Thursday, Nov. 3 with Brujeria and Frozen Soul. Tickets are available now through SeeTickets.



