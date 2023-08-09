Nadeem Khan puts on a Toy Instrument Talent Show after bingo night on Monday

Play your plastic uke proudly … wait, not that proudly

By on Wed, Aug 9, 2023 at 10:54 am

Get your toy instrument on for prizes come Monday - Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Get your toy instrument on for prizes come Monday
If bingo-master and compère Nadeem Khan hates the very game that he hosts once a month with a passion, just imagine the unparalleled vitriol the longtime bassist holds toward the toy instruments he will share the spotlight with this week.

To wit, Khan will judge (nominally) a toy instrument talent show after his monthly bingo game-cum-live memoir/therapy session. So, to all the more experimentally and improvisationally inclined musicians out there: Pick up a cheap kazoo or plastic guitar from the dollar/thrift store of your choice and go all David Toop or Portsmouth Sinfonia on these fools.

There may very well be prizes.

8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 14, Will’s Pub, Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, free.
