Nadeem Khan puts on a Toy Instrument Talent Show after bingo night on Monday

Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons Get your toy instrument on for prizes come Monday

Location Details Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

If bingo-master and compère Nadeem Khan hates the very game that he hosts once a month with a passion, just imagine the unparalleled vitriol the longtime bassist holds toward the toy instruments he will share the spotlight with this week.To wit, Khan will judge (nominally) a toy instrument talent show after his monthly bingo game-cum-live memoir/therapy session. So, to all the more experimentally and improvisationally inclined musicians out there: Pick up a cheap kazoo or plastic guitar from the dollar/thrift store of your choice and go all David Toop or Portsmouth Sinfonia on these fools.There may very well be prizes.