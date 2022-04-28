Mxmtoon will play the only Florida show of her world tour in Orlando next month

click to enlarge
Photo courtesy the artist
Brooklyn musician mxmtoon is heading out on a world tour starting in May. And if you want to see this future-forward pop star in Florida at all, you'd best come out to the just-announced Orlando show. Because that's it for the Sunshine State.
mxmtoon also just dropped new single "Victim of Nostalgia
," the latest teaser from upcoming album Rising
— also this tour's namesake — out on May 20. Rising completes a trilogy of albums that began with the 2020 mini-albums Dawn
and Dusk
released in 2020.
“'Victim of Nostalgia' is about missing the blind optimism and warmth that’s so much easier to experience when you’re younger. Wanting to escape back into a time when your worries weren’t so pervasive. Looking into the future can be daunting, and I know I’ve personally really struggled with how fast years can feel in the grand scheme of things," said the 21-year-old singer of her new song. (And then this writer crumbled into ancient dust upon completing this
sentence.)
mxmtoon plays the Beacham
with Chloe Moriondo on Tuesday, May 31 at 6 p.m. Tickets are available now through SeeTickets
. Several shows on the tour have sold out already, so act fast.
