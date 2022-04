Mxmtoon will play the only Florida show of her world tour in Orlando next month

click to enlarge Photo courtesy the artist

Brooklyn musician mxmtoon is heading out on a world tour starting in May. And if you want to see this future-forward pop star in Florida at all, you'd best come out to the just-announced Orlando show. Because that's it for the Sunshine State.mxmtoon also just dropped new single " Victim of Nostalgia ," the latest teaser from upcoming album— also this tour's namesake — out on May 20. Rising completes a trilogy of albums that began with the 2020 mini-albumsandreleased in 2020.“'Victim of Nostalgia' is about missing the blind optimism and warmth that’s so much easier to experience when you’re younger. Wanting to escape back into a time when your worries weren’t so pervasive. Looking into the future can be daunting, and I know I’ve personally really struggled with how fast years can feel in the grand scheme of things," said the 21-year-old singer of her new song. (And then this writer crumbled into ancient dust upon completingsentence.) mxmtoon plays the Beacham with Chloe Moriondo on Tuesday, May 31 at 6 p.m. Tickets are available now through SeeTickets . Several shows on the tour have sold out already, so act fast.