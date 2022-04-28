VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Mxmtoon will play the only Florida show of her world tour in Orlando next month

By on Thu, Apr 28, 2022 at 4:27 pm

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY THE ARTIST
Photo courtesy the artist

Brooklyn musician mxmtoon is heading out on a world tour starting in May. And if you want to see this future-forward pop star in Florida at all, you'd best come out to the just-announced Orlando show. Because that's it for the Sunshine State.

mxmtoon also just dropped new single "Victim of Nostalgia," the latest teaser from upcoming album Rising — also this tour's namesake — out on May 20. Rising completes a trilogy of albums that began with the 2020 mini-albums Dawn and Dusk released in 2020.

“'Victim of Nostalgia' is about missing the blind optimism and warmth that’s so much easier to experience when you’re younger. Wanting to escape back into a time when your worries weren’t so pervasive. Looking into the future can be daunting, and I know I’ve personally really struggled with how fast years can feel in the grand scheme of things," said the 21-year-old singer of her new song.  (And then this writer crumbled into ancient dust upon completing this sentence.)

mxmtoon plays the Beacham with Chloe Moriondo on Tuesday, May 31 at 6 p.m. Tickets are available now through SeeTickets. Several shows on the tour have sold out already, so act fast.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Jounrey Toto

Journey and Toto bring the hits and the glitz to Orlando
Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style
Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues
Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny brings his 'El Último Tour Del Mundo' to Orlando's Amway Center for a sold-out show

Music Slideshows

Jounrey Toto

Journey and Toto bring the hits and the glitz to Orlando
Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style
Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues
Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny brings his 'El Último Tour Del Mundo' to Orlando's Amway Center for a sold-out show

Music Slideshows

Jounrey Toto

Journey and Toto bring the hits and the glitz to Orlando
Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style
Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues
Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny brings his 'El Último Tour Del Mundo' to Orlando's Amway Center for a sold-out show

Trending

The legendary Isley Brothers to get funky in Apopka this fall at the Heart and Soul Festival

By Matthew Moyer

The Isley Brothers

Brian Esser returns to Florida and finds new creative life post Yip-Yip with Cabo Boing

By Matthew Moyer

"a sinister cybernetic Dr. Zoidberg"

Orlando pop-punk band Porch Coffin debut new music video for "Parasitic Freedom (Damage)"

By Matthew Moyer

Porch Coffin

Orlando concert picks this week: Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Battles, Fanarchy Fest

By Bao Le-Huu

Battles Monday at Will's Pub

Also in Music

Orlando pop-punk band Porch Coffin debut new music video for "Parasitic Freedom (Damage)"

By Matthew Moyer

Porch Coffin

Brian Esser returns to Florida and finds new creative life post Yip-Yip with Cabo Boing

By Matthew Moyer

"a sinister cybernetic Dr. Zoidberg"

Orlando rocker Mike Dunn is finally back in a midnight mood with new single ‘You Belong to the Darkness’

By Bao Le-Huu

Mike Dunn

Orlando expat and Full Sail graduate Kaelin Ellis makes waves with collaborators and alone

By Bao Le-Huu

Kaelin Ellis
More

Digital Issue

April 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us