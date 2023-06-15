Mvtant and Urban Heat bring prescient, dystopian electro sounds to Orlando

Construction time again!

By on Thu, Jun 15, 2023 at 12:13 pm

Mvtant headlines a night of new industrial and electronic sounds at Will's - Photo courtesy Mvtant/Facebook
Photo courtesy Mvtant/Facebook
Mvtant headlines a night of new industrial and electronic sounds at Will's
With industrial music in a renaissance right now, it’s about time an act like San Antonio’s Mvtant comes along with designer genetics to draw from the best influences.

Pounding, murky and dense, Mvtant’s classic industrial sound is a direct descendent of prime-era groups like A Split Second, Skinny Puppy and early Revolting Cocks.

Austin’s Urban Heat, on the other hand, chase noir romanticism with their synth-lined post-punk. Orlando synth experimentalist KT Kink will bring some local edge.

Event Details
Mvtant, Urban Heat, KT Kink

Sun., June 25, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
