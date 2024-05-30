Mustard Service, Cathedral Bells and more come to the Beacham for Orlando indie Night

Orlando Indie Night showcases local artists Mustard Service, Cathedral Bells, Rohna, Mirror Parts and Lady Heroine, gathering this diverse crew on one downtown stage.
Of the two main attractions, South Florida's Mustard Service taps into all the senses with a dancey, indie-meets-bossa nova vibe that feel like a warm breeze messing your hair up in your friend's convertible. Orlando's Cathedral Bells finish out their current tour with this show and will doubtless play newest single "Corridor" (throwing flowers at the stage is optional but encouraged during this melancholy number).
Orlando Indie Night happens at the Beacham on Friday, May 31. Tickets are $25 at the door but $20 through TKX.
Event Details
Location Details
