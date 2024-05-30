BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Mustard Service, Cathedral Bells and more come to the Beacham for Orlando indie Night

Rohna, Mirror Parts and Lady Heroine round out the lineup

By on Thu, May 30, 2024 at 9:42 am

click to enlarge Cathedral Bells headline Orlando Indie Night at the Beacham - Photo by Kelsey Karrh
Photo by Kelsey Karrh
Cathedral Bells headline Orlando Indie Night at the Beacham
Lovers of Florida-born indie music know that the Beacham is the place this Friday for a night of dreamy local sounds.

Orlando Indie Night showcases local artists Mustard Service, Cathedral Bells, Rohna, Mirror Parts and Lady Heroine, gathering this diverse crew on one downtown stage.

Of the two main attractions, South Florida's Mustard Service taps into all the senses with a dancey, indie-meets-bossa nova vibe that feel like a warm breeze messing your hair up in your friend's convertible. Orlando's Cathedral Bells finish out their current tour with this show and will doubtless play newest single "Corridor" (throwing flowers  at the stage is optional but encouraged during this melancholy number).

Orlando Indie Night happens at the Beacham on Friday, May 31. Tickets are $25 at the door but $20 through TKX.

Event Details
Orlando Indie Night: Mustard Service, Cathedral Bells, Rohna, Mirror Parts, Lady Heroine

Fri., May 31, 6 p.m.

Fri., May 31, 6 p.m.

The Beacham 46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Location Details

The Beacham

46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-648-8363


May 29, 2024

