BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Music festival Country Thunder returns to Kissimmee this fall with Bailey Zimmerman and more

See y'all in Kowtown

By on Thu, Apr 4, 2024 at 3:55 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Bailey Zimmerman performs at Country Thunder in Kissimmee - Photo courtesy Bailey Zimmerman/Facebook
Photo courtesy Bailey Zimmerman/Facebook
Bailey Zimmerman performs at Country Thunder in Kissimmee
The Country Thunder music festival returns to Kissimmee's Osceola Heritage Park with a stacked roster this fall.

Headliners this year are two young country heat-seekers: Bailey Zimmerman and Jon Pardi.

The lineup so far also includes Nate Smith, Russell Dickerson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Priscilla Block, Ernest, Niko Moon, Restless Road, Dallas Smith, Emily Ann Roberts, Clayton Mullen, Calder Allen, Annie Bosko and Alana Springsteen.

Country Thunder happens  Oct. 18-20 at Osceola Heritage Park. Tickets are available directly through the Festival's website.

Location Details

Osceola Heritage Park

1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee South

321-697-3333


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Soul-pop maestro Teddy Swims comes to Orlando's Hard Rock Live this week

By Alan Sculley

Teddy Swims comes to Orlando this week

Orlando's Christian Kelty has a 'Story' or two to tell

By Grayson Keglovic

The storytellers of Story (Christian Kelty, center)

Orlando musician Renee Arozqueta releases new album with Ladybits, 'Little Dreams'

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Ladybits release new album 'Little Dreams'

Rollins College explores the musical life of Mister Rogers in concert this week

By Matthew Moyer

Explore the music of Fred Rogers, composer, on Friday

Orlando musician Renee Arozqueta releases new album with Ladybits, 'Little Dreams'

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Ladybits release new album 'Little Dreams'

Soul-pop maestro Teddy Swims comes to Orlando's Hard Rock Live this week

By Alan Sculley

Teddy Swims comes to Orlando this week

Orlando's Christian Kelty has a 'Story' or two to tell

By Grayson Keglovic

The storytellers of Story (Christian Kelty, center)

Orlando's Danny Forester, of Weak and Framework Coffee, is a DIY true believer

By Ida V. Eskamani

Orlando band Weak (Danny Forester, center)
More

April 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us