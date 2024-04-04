Music festival Country Thunder returns to Kissimmee this fall with Bailey Zimmerman and more

Headliners this year are two young country heat-seekers: Bailey Zimmerman and Jon Pardi.
The lineup so far also includes Nate Smith, Russell Dickerson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Priscilla Block, Ernest, Niko Moon, Restless Road, Dallas Smith, Emily Ann Roberts, Clayton Mullen, Calder Allen, Annie Bosko and Alana Springsteen.
Country Thunder happens Oct. 18-20 at Osceola Heritage Park. Tickets are available directly through the Festival's website.
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed