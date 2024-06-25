BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Music fest Hulaween in Suwannee announces 2024 lineup

There's even a Grateful Dead vs. String Cheese Incident collision

By on Tue, Jun 25, 2024 at 3:45 pm

click to enlarge Suwannee Hulaween is back in later October - Photo by Tara Gracer, courtesy Hulaween
Photo by Tara Gracer, courtesy Hulaween
Suwannee Hulaween is back in later October
EDM and jam-centric fest Hulaween returns to Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park for an 11th year with a very long weekend in October.

This year's lineup boasts the likes of jam-band singularity the Bobby Weir Incident, Sublime, Killer Mike, Black Pumas, Tash Sultana, Umphrey's McGee, Greensky Bluegrass, Tipper, Chris Lake, Liquid Stranger, Nora En Pure and Of the Trees.

The String Cheese Incident will play multiple sets throughout the weekend. And there will be plenty of art and immersive environments on offer.

Hulaween happens at Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park from Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 24-27. Tickets are available through the the festival's website. Last year's fest sold out, so act fast.

Event Details
Hulaween

Hulaween

Thu., Oct. 24, Fri., Oct. 25, Sat., Oct. 26 and Sun., Oct. 27

Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park 3076 95th Drive, Live Oak Elsewhere

Buy Tickets

$516.59-$9,857.15
Location Details

Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park

3076 95th Drive, Live Oak Elsewhere

(386) 364-1683


Matthew Moyer

June 26, 2024

