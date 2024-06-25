Music fest Hulaween in Suwannee announces 2024 lineup

This year's lineup boasts the likes of jam-band singularity the Bobby Weir Incident, Sublime, Killer Mike, Black Pumas, Tash Sultana, Umphrey's McGee, Greensky Bluegrass, Tipper, Chris Lake, Liquid Stranger, Nora En Pure and Of the Trees.
The String Cheese Incident will play multiple sets throughout the weekend. And there will be plenty of art and immersive environments on offer.
Hulaween happens at Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park from Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 24-27. Tickets are available through the the festival's website. Last year's fest sold out, so act fast.
