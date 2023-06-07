Modern Music Movement's Transmission Sessions gathers some of Orlando's weirdest and wildest at Uncle Lou's

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Speed Spirits return to Uncle Lou's for Transmission Sessions

Lately, Orlando promoter the Modern Music Movement has been presenting some of the most smartly curated showcases of experimental music in the city, and this second edition of their “Transmission Sessions” is a prime case. The loaded five-act bill ranges wildly in style but keeps the quality high.The octane will come from the raw grunge thrill of Orlando’s Gamma Waves and the wild, punk-fueled garage rock of young Melbourne band the Speed Spirits.But things will get good and freaky with the psychedelic drone of new Dee Crittenden (Alien Witch, Fabulous Weapon) band Doxy, the mind-warping noise escapades of Trotsky’s Watercooler and the ambient exploration of experimental vocal act Eyelight.It’s a thoughtfully organized roundup of some of the area’s best underground sounds.