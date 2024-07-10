BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Modern Music Movement celebrates 13 years of bending ears at Ten10 Brewing

New Eagles, Shampoo Tears, Tinnitus Rex and Stephen Rock all play

By on Wed, Jul 10, 2024 at 12:55 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Shampoo Tears play Modern Music Movement's anniversary - Photo by Matthew Moyer
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Shampoo Tears play Modern Music Movement's anniversary
For the past 13 years, Orlando events promoter Modern Music Movement has managed the deft trick of remaining relevant without succumbing to fad. While their music events have spanned wide — from indie rock to Americana to experimental — they’ve all been curated with taste and concept.

The musical lineup for this 13-year celebration isn’t just fittingly good and diverse but also emblematic of the Modern Music Movement itself. All-star indie-rock cover band New Eagles, dream-pop combo Shampoo Tears, heavy improv ensemble Tinnitus Rex and alt-smart Americana bard Stephen Rock are all current acts stocked with deeply credentialed veterans from the most interesting pockets of Orlando’s music scene.

For the occasion, the venue will serve a commemorative tangerine wheat beer called “Back Stage Pass.”

Come toast the Movement’s 13 years of keeping Orlando’s concert menu deep.

7 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Ten10 Brewing Co., free.
Event Details
13 Year Anniversary of The Modern Music Movement Presents

13 Year Anniversary of The Modern Music Movement Presents

Sat., July 13, 7 p.m.

BSide at Ten10 1110 Virginia Drive, Orlando Ivanhoe Village

Buy Tickets

free
Location Details

Ten10 Brewing

1010 Virginia Drive, Orlando Mills 50

407-930-8993

ten10brewing.com



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Def Leppard, Journey and Cheap Trick bring an evening of stadium-sized rock to Orlando

By Sarah Lynott

Def Leppard invites you to 'get rocked' midweek

Brightline hopes to get Swifties swiftly to Taylor Swift's Miami show with 'sing-along trains'

By Matthew Moyer

Brightline announces travel promotion to get fans to Taylor Swift show

Blue Bamboo's Chris Cortez discusses new location for Winter Park performing arts center

By Gabby Macogay

Blue Bamboo's Chris Cortez has several reasons to smile this week

The Real You, Better Pace and The Synthetics take you back to a kinder, gentler indie scene this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Gainesville's The Real You play Orlando

Blue Bamboo's Chris Cortez discusses new location for Winter Park performing arts center

By Gabby Macogay

Blue Bamboo's Chris Cortez has several reasons to smile this week

Brightline hopes to get Swifties swiftly to Taylor Swift's Miami show with 'sing-along trains'

By Matthew Moyer

Brightline announces travel promotion to get fans to Taylor Swift show

Young Orlando hardcore band Watts release thrilling new album 'Retribution'

By Bao Le-Huu

Watts release long-awaited recorded debut 'Retribution'

Melrose Pop Festival gathers a gang of heady locals to rip it live at the Orlando Public Library

By Grayson Keglovic

Terri Binion headlines Melrose Pop Festival
More

July 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us