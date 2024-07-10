Modern Music Movement celebrates 13 years of bending ears at Ten10 Brewing

The musical lineup for this 13-year celebration isn’t just fittingly good and diverse but also emblematic of the Modern Music Movement itself. All-star indie-rock cover band New Eagles, dream-pop combo Shampoo Tears, heavy improv ensemble Tinnitus Rex and alt-smart Americana bard Stephen Rock are all current acts stocked with deeply credentialed veterans from the most interesting pockets of Orlando’s music scene.
For the occasion, the venue will serve a commemorative tangerine wheat beer called “Back Stage Pass.”
Come toast the Movement’s 13 years of keeping Orlando’s concert menu deep.
7 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Ten10 Brewing Co., free.
