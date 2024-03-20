Ministry, Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly make for a night of electro-industrial innovators Friday

We're told Jesus built their hotrod

By on Wed, Mar 20, 2024 at 4:23 pm

Ministry return to Central Florida this weekend
Photo by Jacquelin Goldberg
Ministry return to Central Florida this weekend
There are few greater touchstones of industrial music than Ministry. Even after 40 years, Al Jourgensen and company are still a creative locomotive, arriving this time fresh on the fire of a brand-new album, the 16th one in a genre-defining career.

Hopiumforthemasses continues Jourgensen’s relentless and jackham- mering assault on American idiocy and features great guests like Gogol Bordello’s Eugene Hutz, Corrosion of Conformity’s Pepper Keenan and Jourgensen’s Lard partner, Jello Biafra.

In Ministry’s tradition of excellent billmates, this hall-of-fame lineup also features the legendary likes of new-wave pioneer Gary Numan and electro-industrial icons Front Line Assembly.

7 p.m. Saturday, March 23, Hard Rock Live.

Event Details
Ministry, Gary Numan, Front Line Assembly

Sat., March 23, 7 p.m.

Hard Rock Live 6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

$39.50-$50.50
Location Details

Hard Rock Live

6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

407-351-5483

hardrock.com/orlando


Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
March 20, 2024

