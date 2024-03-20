Ministry, Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly make for a night of electro-industrial innovators Friday

Hopiumforthemasses continues Jourgensen’s relentless and jackham- mering assault on American idiocy and features great guests like Gogol Bordello’s Eugene Hutz, Corrosion of Conformity’s Pepper Keenan and Jourgensen’s Lard partner, Jello Biafra.
In Ministry’s tradition of excellent billmates, this hall-of-fame lineup also features the legendary likes of new-wave pioneer Gary Numan and electro-industrial icons Front Line Assembly.
7 p.m. Saturday, March 23, Hard Rock Live.
