Mike Love brings his take on the Beach Boys to Orlando's Hard Rock Live

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The Beach Boys, well, 'a' Beach Boys play Orlando's Hard Rock Live

Despite the fact that this is a band that needs no introduction, it should be noted that the current touring lineup of the Beach Boys is the one featuring the, uh, divisive original member Mike Love and longtime contributor Bruce Johnston. Which means it doesn’t include founding members Al Jardine or Brian Wilson or anyone else who was around during the band’s prime years, but it does include Mike Love’s kid and one-half of the Cowsills.Confused? Don’t be. Just know that this is the Beach Boys lineup that played Donald Trump’s 2020 New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, a Donald Trump re-election fundraiser and a convention for big-game-hunting lobbying organization Safari Club International. So, you know, spend your money how you wish.Over the course of a week, the Beach Boys will be playing nine (!) shows in Florida, so if you really want to see them and can’t make the Orlando performance at Hard Rock Live, you’ll have plenty of other opportunities.