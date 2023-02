Phoro courtesy Mike and the MoonpiesFacebook Mike and the Moonpies

Whether you call ’em traditional or alternative, Austin’s Mike and the Moonpies are a true country band with all the sweet, sweet pedal steel that implies. Fuck that crossover pop shit.The Moonpies bring it back to the golden age before country music lost its soul. Same goes for fellow Texan tourmate Joshua Ray Walker, whose resolutely classic sound is pure honky-tonk. Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse ably hold up the local side of the equation.