Michael Bublé announces 'Higher' Orlando show set for August

Photo courtesy Michael Bublé/Facebook

Velvety crooner Michael Bublé just announced his "Higher" tour set to kick off this summer, and the man has a date with Orlando on the books.Buble's U.S. tour itinerary starts off in Georgia and speedily brings him through Florida — Orlando, Sunrise and Tampa to be precise — in early August.The multi-platinum singer, and favorite of parents everywhere, will be showcasing the songs from his newest album, Michael Bublé headlines the Amway Center on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster