Michael Bublé announces 'Higher' Orlando show set for August

Photo courtesy Michael Bublé/Facebook
Velvety crooner Michael Bublé just announced his "Higher" tour set to kick off this summer, and the man has a date with Orlando on the books.
Buble's U.S. tour
itinerary starts off in Georgia and speedily brings him through Florida — Orlando, Sunrise and Tampa to be precise — in early August.
The multi-platinum singer, and favorite of parents everywhere, will be showcasing the songs from his newest album, Higher
.
Michael Bublé headlines the Amway Center
on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster
.
–
