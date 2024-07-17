Miami's Wetflix headline a heavy night of Florida punk and hardcore at Uncle Lou's

Nick + the Izzy’s, Sweater, The Troops play too

By on Wed, Jul 17, 2024 at 10:06 am

Moxie Booking’s latest showcase pres- ents the ultimate face-off between hardcore and egg punk, a divide so at the core of punk rock that this showdown may just destroy punk as we know it.

Representing the eggs will be Miami’s Wetflix and Jacksonville’s Nick & the Izzy’s. In the hardcore corner will be Jacksonville’s Sweater and Miami’s The Troops. Guys, the future of the union of punk is at stake here. OK, looks like I may’ve gotten my music and democracy notes scrambled somewhere in all this, but I’m pretty sure this’ll be a killer show with lots of Orlando debuts either way.

8 p.m. Friday, July 19, Uncle Lou’s, $10-$15.

Event Details
Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
July 17, 2024

