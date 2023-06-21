Miami neo-garage royalty Jacuzzi Boys return to Orlando stomping grounds this week

Photo courtesy Jacuzzi Boys/Bancamp Jacuzzi Boys return to familiar Orlando stomping grounds

Location Details Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

The ascendance of Miami breakouts Jacuzzi Boys from the punk underground in the early 2010s to neo-garage royalty ran right through Orlando. Now, they’ve firmly established a name and niche for themselves with a breezy, pop-smart garage-rock aesthetic bathed in golden, tropical rays.Also particularly notable on this bill are Alabama band Snacks. The current vehicle for Zach Jeffries, a Huntsville scene mover and member of accomplished underground band Thomas Function (Alive Naturalsound, Fat Possum), Snacks specialize in airy indie rock whose dreamy melodies are diamond-cut with pop punch.Orlando true psych believers Timothy Eerie will make it a loaded docket.