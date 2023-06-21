Miami neo-garage royalty Jacuzzi Boys return to Orlando stomping grounds this week

A full-spectrum night of guitar music

By on Wed, Jun 21, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
Jacuzzi Boys return to familiar Orlando stomping grounds - Photo courtesy Jacuzzi Boys/Bancamp
Photo courtesy Jacuzzi Boys/Bancamp
Jacuzzi Boys return to familiar Orlando stomping grounds
The ascendance of Miami breakouts Jacuzzi Boys from the punk underground in the early 2010s to neo-garage royalty ran right through Orlando. Now, they’ve firmly established a name and niche for themselves with a breezy, pop-smart garage-rock aesthetic bathed in golden, tropical rays.

Also particularly notable on this bill are Alabama band Snacks. The current vehicle for Zach Jeffries, a Huntsville scene mover and member of accomplished underground band Thomas Function (Alive Naturalsound, Fat Possum), Snacks specialize in airy indie rock whose dreamy melodies are diamond-cut with pop punch.

Orlando true psych believers Timothy Eerie will make it a loaded docket.

8 p.m. Friday, June 23, Will’s Pub, $15.

Event Details
Jacuzzi Boys, Snacks

Jacuzzi Boys, Snacks

Fri., June 23, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$15
Location Details

Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

43 events 659 articles
Will's Pub

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando's Awesome and the Ass Kickers return with new album 'Lucharoos'

By Bao Le-Huu

Awesome and the Ass Kickers return with new album 'Lucharoos'

Singer and songwriter to the stars Bebe Rexha to play Orlando's Hard Rock Live

By Matthew Moyer

Singer and songwriter to the stars Bebe Rexha to play Orlando's Hard Rock Live

Young, wildly experimental group Black Midi sure to enthrall in Orlando

By Bao Le-Huu

Balck Midi play the Abbey this week

Opposition Dolls, Warm Frames, Rottens and Hellcat Tendencies bring full-spectrum sounds of the FL underground to Lou's

By Bao Le-Huu

Opposition Dolls head up from Miami to play Uncle Lou's

Also in Music

Orlando's Awesome and the Ass Kickers return with new album 'Lucharoos'

By Bao Le-Huu

Awesome and the Ass Kickers return with new album 'Lucharoos'

Orlando rapper Cydney Poitier announces record store tour to celebrate newest album

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando rapper Cydney Poitier

Reggae icons Steel Pulse are back after a long silence — just in time

By Bill Forman

In the late 1970s, Steel Pulse was sharing bills with the Clash, the Specials and other like-minded bands

Orlando rockers Bob on Blonde inject new vibrant life into re-recorded version of 'Tired' old song

By Bao Le-Huu

Bob on Blonde head back to the future with new music
More

Digital Issue

June 21, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us