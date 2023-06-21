Miami neo-garage royalty Jacuzzi Boys return to Orlando stomping grounds this week

Also particularly notable on this bill are Alabama band Snacks. The current vehicle for Zach Jeffries, a Huntsville scene mover and member of accomplished underground band Thomas Function (Alive Naturalsound, Fat Possum), Snacks specialize in airy indie rock whose dreamy melodies are diamond-cut with pop punch.
Orlando true psych believers Timothy Eerie will make it a loaded docket.
8 p.m. Friday, June 23, Will’s Pub, $15.
