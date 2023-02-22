Mexico City duo Cardiel to get wild with the Tremolords at Orlando's Uncle Lou's

Photo courtesy Cardiel/Facebook The unpredictable Cardiel play Uncle Lou's this week

Are Cardiel punk, metal or reggae? Yes, all of it, all at once, and somehow they’re not a monstrosity but a straight-up monster.For as kitchen sink-y as they look on paper, the Mexico City duo are especially exciting in sound. Dissect their thick rock brew further and you’ll find dub, punk, fuzz, heavy psych and pretty much anything else that stoners love.And rather than turning out like an indistinguishable fog, their music is a thrilling nebula that’s massive but agile, and unpredictable yet cohesive. All this from a White Stripes setup.Local garage kings The Tremolords bring their own (high) kicks.