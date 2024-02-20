Meth., Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, Gillian Carter and Rose Madder show off full-spectrum heaviness at Will's Pub

Thrilling Chicago headliner Meth. specialize in harrowing noise rock that teeters precariously on the brink of sanity. Savannah’s Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, however, will push you right over the cliff with their dizzyingly dense post-hardcore mania.
Orlando’s Gillian Carter will sweep you up with their tornado of screamo, hardcore and metal. And local band Rose Madder will represent heavy rock’s melodic side.
8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, Will’s Pub.
