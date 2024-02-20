Meth., Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, Gillian Carter and Rose Madder show off full-spectrum heaviness at Will's Pub

Addictively heavy riffs?

By on Tue, Feb 20, 2024 at 11:32 am

Chicago's Meth. comes to Orlando (not what you think!) - Photo by Vanessa Valadez, courtesy Meth./Facebook
Photo by Vanessa Valadez, courtesy Meth./Facebook
Chicago's Meth. comes to Orlando (not what you think!)
While there’s no shortage of heavy music shows around Orlando, few represent it with such range as this one.

Thrilling Chicago headliner Meth. specialize in harrowing noise rock that teeters precariously on the brink of sanity. Savannah’s Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, however, will push you right over the cliff with their dizzyingly dense post-hardcore mania.

Orlando’s Gillian Carter will sweep you up with their tornado of screamo, hardcore and metal. And local band Rose Madder will represent heavy rock’s melodic side.

8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, Will’s Pub.
METH, The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, Gillian Carter, Rose Madder

Thu., Feb. 22, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

$15
Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

willspub.org

Will's Pub


