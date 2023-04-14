Rescued from the brink of obscurity by acclaimed 2008 rock doc Anvil! The Story of Anvil, Canadian band Anvil have since reclaimed their spot in history as a seminal 1980s metal force.
While lack of fame never stopped them from making and playing music, it’s nice to see these warhorses still rippin’ it up these days with more deserved profile.
Limbering up everyone’s devil horns will be New Jersey’s Midnite Hellion and area bands Beyond Silence and Castle Hill.
8 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Conduit, $20.
Event Details
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter