Photo courtesy Anvil/Facebook Anvil continue on the comeback trail to Orlando

Rescued from the brink of obscurity by acclaimed 2008 rock doc, Canadian band Anvil have since reclaimed their spot in history as a seminal 1980s metal force.While lack of fame never stopped them from making and playing music, it’s nice to see these warhorses still rippin’ it up these days with more deserved profile.Limbering up everyone’s devil horns will be New Jersey’s Midnite Hellion and area bands Beyond Silence and Castle Hill.