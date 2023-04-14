Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Metal torchbearers Anvil rock and roll into Conduit

Lack of fame never stopped them from making and playing music

By on Fri, Apr 14, 2023 at 4:30 pm

Anvil continue on the comeback trail to Orlando - Photo courtesy Anvil/Facebook
Photo courtesy Anvil/Facebook
Anvil continue on the comeback trail to Orlando

Rescued from the brink of obscurity by acclaimed 2008 rock doc Anvil! The Story of Anvil, Canadian band Anvil have since reclaimed their spot in history as a seminal 1980s metal force.

While lack of fame never stopped them from making and playing music, it’s nice to see these warhorses still rippin’ it up these days with more deserved profile.

Limbering up everyone’s devil horns will be New Jersey’s Midnite Hellion and area bands Beyond Silence and Castle Hill.

8 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Conduit, $20.

Anvil, Midnite Hellion

Anvil, Midnite Hellion

Sat., April 22, 8 p.m.

Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

$20

