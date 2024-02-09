Metal militias Mastodon and Lamb of God bring their summer 'Ashes of Leviathan' tour to Orlando

The heavy twosome tour is a co-headlining trek named after and marking the 20th anniversary of their albums Ashes of the Wake and Leviathan. Both bands promise to play full-album sets.
The tour kicks off in mid-July in Texas, before heading to Florida for two shows — Jacksonville on July 23 and Orlando on July 24.
Hailing from Richmond, Virginia, Lamb of God applies an extreme metal makeover to their heavenly name with songs like “Walk With Me in Hell” and “Laid to Rest."
Tourmates Mastodon, from Atlanta, are far from extinct, with a discography of 14 albums stacked with heavy anthems like “Blood and Thunder” and “Oblivion."
The two bands bring their co-headlining tour to the Orlando Amphitheater, accompanied by special guests Kerry King and Malevolence on Wednesday, July 24.
Tickets are available now through TicketMaster.
Location Details
