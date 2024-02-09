Metal militias Mastodon and Lamb of God bring their summer 'Ashes of Leviathan' tour to Orlando

Hallowed be thy headbanging

By on Fri, Feb 9, 2024 at 4:40 pm

click to enlarge Mastodon return to (Central) Florida this summer - Photo by Jacquelin Goldberg
Photo by Jacquelin Goldberg
Mastodon return to (Central) Florida this summer
Get ready to rock out this summer with Lamb of God and Mastodon as they bring their Ashes of Leviathan Tour to Orlando.

The heavy twosome tour is a co-headlining trek named after and marking the 20th anniversary of their albums Ashes of the Wake and Leviathan. Both bands promise to play full-album sets.

The tour kicks off in mid-July in Texas, before heading to Florida for two shows — Jacksonville on July 23 and Orlando on July 24.

Hailing from Richmond, Virginia, Lamb of God applies an extreme metal makeover to their heavenly name with songs like “Walk With Me in Hell” and “Laid to Rest."

Tourmates Mastodon, from Atlanta, are far from extinct, with a discography of 14 albums stacked with heavy anthems like “Blood and Thunder” and “Oblivion."

The two bands bring their co-headlining tour to the Orlando Amphitheater, accompanied by special guests Kerry King and Malevolence on Wednesday, July 24.

Tickets are available now through TicketMaster.

Location Details

Orlando Amphitheater

4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando Central

407-295-3247

orlandoamphitheater.com


