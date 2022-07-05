VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Metal legends Death get reanimated as Left to Die in Orlando this Thursday

By on Tue, Jul 5, 2022 at 6:07 pm

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY LEFT TO DIE/FACEBOOK
Photo courtesy Left to Die/Facebook

Chuck Schuldiner left this cursed plane of existence in 2001. The Orlando musician was best known as the mainstay vocalist-guitarist of death-metal innovators Death, who helped perfect the death-metal template of guttural vocals, riffs that actually sounded gory (possible!) and a fascination with the bloodier side of life — and then, over the course of seven studio albums, took particular delight in twisting and stretching that original template into wild new shapes and forms. Late last year, Tampa's Brass Mug hosted a two-night musical tribute to Schuldiner's art with all-star ensembles (the majority creative fellow travelers with Schuldiner) re-creating classic Death music. Several participants in that event — Death alumni Rick Rozz and Terry Butler, as well as Gus Rios and Matt Harvey from Gruesome — regrouped after those shows as Left to Die. The brief is simple and yet herculean: Play Death's classic second album, Leprosy, live on stage every single night of a North American tour, plus a clutch of other classic Death tunes. These men are uniquely qualified for this daunting task, and you'd best not miss it. Opening are Skeletal Remains, Mortuous and Intoxicated.

Event Details
Left to Die, Skeletal Remains, Mortuous

Left to Die, Skeletal Remains, Mortuous

Thu., July 7, 7 p.m.

The Haven Lounge 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$22

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Mot9ion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando

Everything we saw at Motion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando
Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando
Mewithoutyou bring their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional

Mewithoutyou brought their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional
LÉON

LÉON and Catie Turner live was a 'Dream' for the audience at Orlando's Plaza Live

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Mot9ion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando

Everything we saw at Motion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando
Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando
Mewithoutyou bring their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional

Mewithoutyou brought their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional
LÉON

LÉON and Catie Turner live was a 'Dream' for the audience at Orlando's Plaza Live

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Mot9ion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando

Everything we saw at Motion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando
Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando
Mewithoutyou bring their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional

Mewithoutyou brought their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional
LÉON

LÉON and Catie Turner live was a 'Dream' for the audience at Orlando's Plaza Live

Trending

Epcot releases full lineup for this year's Eat to the Beat concert series in Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Hanson are coming to Epcot

Clutch, Quicksand and Helmet to bring a 'heavy' dose of nostalgia to Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Clutch, Quicksand and Helmet to bring a 'heavy' dose of nostalgia to Orlando

The cold-blooded murder of Christina Grimmie was Orlando's most tragic and shocking crime ... for about 26 hours

By Shelton Hull

Christina Grimmie in April 2016

Things to do in Orlando, June 30–July 3: NoCap, James Hype, American Vaudeville Spectacular

By Orlando Weekly Staff

NoCap headlines the Beacham on Thursday

Also in Music

Purity Ring talks to Orlando Weekly about sewing costumes for tour, starting a record label and new EP 'Graves'

By Melissa Perez-Carrillo

Purity Ring's Megan James talks to Orlando Weekly about sewing costumes for tour, starting a record label and new EP 'Graves'

Heavy Orlando band Gillian Carter releases three tornadic singles leading up to new album

By Bao Le-Huu

Gillian Carter

Orlando evilcore legends Bloodlet return (once again) after a lengthy slumber

By Matthew Moyer

Bloodlet play Friday at Will's Pub

Kraftwerk's Orlando show was a masterstroke of artistry and mystique

By Bao Le-Huu

Ralf Hütter of Kraftwerk
More

Digital Issue

July 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us