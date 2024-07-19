Memorial show for Orlando's outsider-rock prince Bobby Clock set for Uncle Lou's

Clock's comrades Los Jarritos and Black Wick headline

By on Fri, Jul 19, 2024 at 10:09 am

click to enlarge Bobby Clock performing at the Manes Emporium of Doubt - Photo by Matthew Moyer
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Bobby Clock performing at the Manes Emporium of Doubt
Occurring on the fifth anniversary of his untimely passing, this special local event will celebrate the memory of Orlando outsider-rock prince Bobby Clock.

Headlining are garage rockers Los Jarritos, the spinoff band formed by Clock’s Soda Pops band- mates Ray Brazen and Cesar Marquez. Also on the bill will be the warped sound manipulations of Joshua Rogers’ Black Wick.

Throughout the night, expect surprise guest performances and fitting tributes from the assembled. Knowing the illustrious company that Clock kept, this will be a procession as heartfelt as it is strange. Miss you, Bobby.

8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, Uncle Lou’s, free.
Event Details
Bobby Clock's Five Year Memorial: Los Jarritos, Black Wick, Broken Machine Films

Bobby Clock's Five Year Memorial: Los Jarritos, Black Wick, Broken Machine Films

Wed., July 24, 9 p.m.

Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall 1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50


Location Details

Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall

1016 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

407-270-9104

Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
July 17, 2024

