Memorial show for Orlando's outsider-rock prince Bobby Clock set for Uncle Lou's

Headlining are garage rockers Los Jarritos, the spinoff band formed by Clock’s Soda Pops band- mates Ray Brazen and Cesar Marquez. Also on the bill will be the warped sound manipulations of Joshua Rogers’ Black Wick.
Throughout the night, expect surprise guest performances and fitting tributes from the assembled. Knowing the illustrious company that Clock kept, this will be a procession as heartfelt as it is strange. Miss you, Bobby.
8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, Uncle Lou’s, free.
Location Details
