Melvins stomp among us again at Orlando's Social next week

click to enlarge Photo by Chris Casella Melvins play the Social on Tuesday

“Nationwide once again! Nothing like touring the USA in the fall. Everyone’s a winner!” said frontman Buzz Osborne upon the announcement of the Melvin’s extensive “Five Legged Tour,” with a deadpan honed through decades of flirting with and ultimately rejecting the mainstream.Sludge (and doom and stoner-rock and grunge — though maybe don’t mention that to them) godfathers the Melvins are in some ways responsible for much of the favorite music of any alternative-leaning person 50 and under, whether we’re aware of it or not.The band that trudged out of nowheresville Washington in the late 1980s — with the brilliant idea of doing the exact opposite of the lightning-fast hardcore bands then in vogue — have been on a continuously creative trajectory rife with monolithic riffs, dazzling concept albums, a bold and oft-whimsical visual aesthetic, a commitment to always staying one step ahead of expectation, and a league of young disciples in their wake.They return to favored Orlando stomping ground the Social this week, and you’d best not miss.