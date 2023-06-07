Melrose Pop Festival brings some raucous Orlando sounds to the public library this weekend

The featured artists are soul flamethrower Eugene Snowden, Southern songbird Beth McKee, country traditionalists Oak Hill Drifters, indie-folk riser Hannah Stokes, indie rockers Milk Carton Superstars and a very special opening appearance by accomplished but increasingly reclusive concept-pop artist Marc With a C, who hasn’t done an in-person performance in several years.
Furthermore, the free afternoon showcase will be the first music event to christen the new Melrose Stage, a professionally outfitted stage that now makes the Melrose Center a proper venue. Come see this already exceptional community facility level up.
2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, Orlando Public Library, free.
Event Details
