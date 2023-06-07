Melrose Pop Festival brings some raucous Orlando sounds to the public library this weekend

Tunefully marks the library's centennial

By on Wed, Jun 7, 2023 at 4:00 am

Milk Caron Superstars play the Melrose Pop Festival - Photo courtesy Milk Carton Superstars/Facebook
Photo courtesy Milk Carton Superstars/Facebook
Milk Caron Superstars play the Melrose Pop Festival
This year, our vital Orange County Library System notches its centennial. As part of the yearlong celebrations, the excellent Melrose Center for Technology, Innovation and Creativity in downtown’s Orlando Public Library is once again making its mark with this momentous and stacked music event filled with local stars.

The featured artists are soul flamethrower Eugene Snowden, Southern songbird Beth McKee, country traditionalists Oak Hill Drifters, indie-folk riser Hannah Stokes, indie rockers Milk Carton Superstars and a very special opening appearance by accomplished but increasingly reclusive concept-pop artist Marc With a C, who hasn’t done an in-person performance in several years.

Furthermore, the free afternoon showcase will be the first music event to christen the new Melrose Stage, a professionally outfitted stage that now makes the Melrose Center a proper venue. Come see this already exceptional community facility level up.

2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, Orlando Public Library, free.

Melrose Pop Festival

Sat., June 10, 2 p.m.

Melrose Center 101 East Central Boulevard, Orlando Elsewhere


