Melrose Center celebrates 10 years with an open house, E-Turn performance and more

Second Saturday Improv Show joins in the fun too

By on Tue, Feb 6, 2024 at 12:06 pm

The Melrose Center celebrates 10 years of creativity this weeknd
Photo courtesy Melrose/Facebook
The Melrose Center celebrates 10 years of creativity this weeknd
As a working tech facility for creatives, the Melrose Center inside the Orlando Public Library is one of the city’s best artistic assets. Besides their educational service, though, the Melrose has also woven itself into the local arts fabric through its notable live programming.

To mark its 10th anniversary, they’re holding an open house event that’ll celebrate that creative diversity. Breakout Orlando rapper-singer and Fake Four-signed artist E-Turn will drop one of her always-electrifying performances and debut some new material.

Also featured is Second Saturday Improv Show, who will perform a musical that is completely extemporaneous. It’ll be a full afternoon of high-wire performance by noteworthy home-grown talents.

2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, Orlando Public Library, free.

Event Details
E-Turn

E-Turn

Sat., Feb. 10, 3 p.m.

Melrose Center 101 East Central Boulevard, Orlando Elsewhere

Location Details

Melrose Center

101 East Central Boulevard, Orlando Elsewhere


About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

© 2024 Orlando Weekly
