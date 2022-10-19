Me First and the Gimme Gimmes bring a punky party to Ace Cafe this week

Photo courtesy Me First and the Gimme Gimmes/Facebook Me First and the Gimme Gimmes

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes are such easy crowd- pleasers with their punked-up, fun-loving spoofs of classic songs that they wouldn’t even need any support acts to be a draw.But these openers are inspired underground choices that would make worthy headliners on their own. First, there’s Brooklyn provocateurs Surfbort, whose vivid and gritty garage punk is deliciously degenerate.Then there’s Seattle Afro-punk band the Black Tones, the duo of twins Eva and Cedric Walker, that just made the jump up to Sub Pop Records this year. Absolutely no filler here.