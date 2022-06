Maxwell to make Orlando's summer a lil' hotter with Amway show in August

click to enlarge courtesy photo

R&B innovator Maxwell has added a new run of North American arena dates to his "The Night Tour," and Orlando is now a destination for the singer this summer.The Night Tour will see Maxwell spotlighting songs from upcoming albumwhich should be out later this year. The album is the final installment in a trilogy that includes(2009) and(2016).The event is also an anniversary celebration for local radio station Star 94.5, celebrating 25 years on the FM airwaves. This Orlando show is one of only two Florida dates, the other one being shows in Jacksonville and Hollywood in late September/early October. Maxwell headlines the Amway Center on Friday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster. Joe provides touring support.