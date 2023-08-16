Max and Iggor Cavalera bring some good ol' 'Morbid Devastation' to Orlando

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Max and Iggor Cavalera bring some 'Morbid Devastation' to Orlando

Location Details The Beacham 46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown 407-648-8363

In a move that may be interpreted as light heresy by more zealous metal fans, brothers Max and Iggor Cavalera this year released rerecorded versions of the classic first two releases () from their equally classic death-metal band Sepultura. It takes some guts to reinterpret material (even though it’s theirs) that still sounds so utterly fresh and urgent, nearly 40 years on from their release.What was once the sound of a cadre of sociopathic Brazilian teens kicking savagely back against everything through a lens of Venom, Bathory and Kreator is now leavened with decades of life experience, increased musical skill and a slightly different sense of urgency, as now the entire world is on fire.The Cavalera brothers — Sepultura has been cleaved through band conflicts — are now taking this reimagined music on the road with their Morbid Devastation Tour. Florida, this is your only chance (well there’s Pensacola too, but geez is that even Florida?) to see these two legends go all teenage rage. You owe it to yourself.