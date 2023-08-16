Max and Iggor Cavalera bring some good ol' 'Morbid Devastation' to Orlando

Ex-Sepultura mainstays revisit their brutal teenage hits

By on Wed, Aug 16, 2023 at 11:11 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Max and Iggor Cavalera bring some 'Morbid Devastation' to Orlando - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Max and Iggor Cavalera bring some 'Morbid Devastation' to Orlando
In a move that may be interpreted as light heresy by more zealous metal fans, brothers Max and Iggor Cavalera this year released rerecorded versions of the classic first two releases (Morbid Visions, Bestial Devastation) from their equally classic death-metal band Sepultura. It takes some guts to reinterpret material (even though it’s theirs) that still sounds so utterly fresh and urgent, nearly 40 years on from their release.

What was once the sound of a cadre of sociopathic Brazilian teens kicking savagely back against everything through a lens of Venom, Bathory and Kreator is now leavened with decades of life experience, increased musical skill and a slightly different sense of urgency, as now the entire world is on fire.

The Cavalera brothers — Sepultura has been cleaved through band conflicts — are now taking this reimagined music on the road with their Morbid Devastation Tour. Florida, this is your only chance (well there’s Pensacola too, but geez is that even Florida?) to see these two legends go all teenage rage. You owe it to yourself.

6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22, The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., foundation-presents.com, $29.50.

Event Details
Max and Iggor Cavalera: Morbid Devastation, Exhumed, Incite

Max and Iggor Cavalera: Morbid Devastation, Exhumed, Incite

Tue., Aug. 22, 6 p.m.

The Beacham 46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Location Details

The Beacham

46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-648-8363

11 events 150 articles


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Brent Faiyaz comes to Orlando to turn our dumpster-fire world into musical treasure

By Gabby Macogay

Brent Faiyaz

Hunky vampire saxman Tim Cappello to make Will's Pub sweat this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Tim Cappello flexes his way into Will's Pub this week

Orlando industrial-metal act CyberScream expands sound with new 'Mixtape Vol. 3'

By Bao Le-Huu

Industrial-metal luminary and local Cyberscream has a new album out

Vaunted jazz trumpeter Theo Croker plays the Orlando Museum of Art this weekend

By Bao Le-Huu

Theo Croker plays OMA this weekend

Also in Music

Orlando industrial-metal act CyberScream expands sound with new 'Mixtape Vol. 3'

By Bao Le-Huu

Industrial-metal luminary and local Cyberscream has a new album out

Brent Faiyaz comes to Orlando to turn our dumpster-fire world into musical treasure

By Gabby Macogay

Brent Faiyaz

Orlando Girls Rock Camp release fundraiser mixtape ‘Friends and Allies Vol. 1’

By Bao Le-Huu

Support Orlando Girls Rock Camp and buy their new mixtape

Stephen Marley takes Orlando fans on a journey with his ‘Babylon by Bus’ tour

By Sarah Castillo

Stephen Marley takes Orlando fans on a journey with his ‘Babylon by Bus’ tour
More

Digital Issue

August 16, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us