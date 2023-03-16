Matt and Kim are ‘Almost Ready’ to play Orlando this summer

[
click to enlarge
Courtesy photo
Matt and Kim play Orlando in September
Energetic indie-pop duo Matt and Kim are heading out on the aptly-named "Matt and Kim" tour late this summer, and there will be an Orlando stop on the run.
Matt and Kim hit the road starting on Sept. 7 in California and make their way to Florida for three shows mid-month: in St. Pete, Fort Lauderdale and the City Beautiful. The twosome will be touring behind newest album Almost Ready
.
Matt and Kim play the Beacham
on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale now through Tkx
.
