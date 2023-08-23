'Master of Ceremony' marks 50 years of hip-hop in Florida and beyond on Saturday

Hip-Hop is not showing its age at all

By on Wed, Aug 23, 2023 at 11:00 am

click to enlarge Orlando rapper Cydney Poitier performs at the Austin's Coffee hip-hop anniversary bash this weekend - courtesy photo
courtesy photo
Orlando rapper Cydney Poitier performs at the Austin's Coffee hip-hop anniversary bash this weekend
This year marks the 50th birthday of hip-hop. True heads know that means so much more than just the music and so does everyone behind this all-day blowout event, which will honor all the elements of hip-hop culture with MCs, DJs, graffiti and more.

Hosted by GQ daembassy, the gathering commences with an afternoon of artist meet-and-greets, DJs, and an art market. The evening is stacked with live performances by Jazoe Da Juggernaut, Polo Baby Flako, John Jiggs, 1773, Simon Ruthless, Killer Ben, The OG Ninja, Iceberg Snub, Dano 7s, Block Forever, Blakseedz, Cydney Poitier, Zaza God and AMiAM. DJs Ray Swift and Rome will man the decks.

This is one of the most comprehensive celebrations of hip-hop’s golden anniversary to happen in the area so far, a full day of beats, rhymes and respect to properly salute the great American art form.

2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, Austin’s Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave. Winter Park, austinscoffee.com, free.

Event Details
Master Of Ceremony: Cydney Poitier, 1773, Block Forever, Iceberg Snub, The OG Ninja, AmIam

Sat., Aug. 26, 2 & 8 p.m.

Austin's Coffee 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area


Location Details

407-975-3364

8 events 5 articles


Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
