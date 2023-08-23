'Master of Ceremony' marks 50 years of hip-hop in Florida and beyond on Saturday

Hosted by GQ daembassy, the gathering commences with an afternoon of artist meet-and-greets, DJs, and an art market. The evening is stacked with live performances by Jazoe Da Juggernaut, Polo Baby Flako, John Jiggs, 1773, Simon Ruthless, Killer Ben, The OG Ninja, Iceberg Snub, Dano 7s, Block Forever, Blakseedz, Cydney Poitier, Zaza God and AMiAM. DJs Ray Swift and Rome will man the decks.
This is one of the most comprehensive celebrations of hip-hop’s golden anniversary to happen in the area so far, a full day of beats, rhymes and respect to properly salute the great American art form.
2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, Austin’s Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave. Winter Park, austinscoffee.com, free.
