Maroon 5 cancels U.S. shows, but you can still see them at Universal Orlando in August

Photo courtesy Maroon 5/Facebook
Maroon 5: Not in a touring mood
Rockers Maroon 5 last week canceled a number of planned North American shows. However, take heart Orlando Maroon fans, the band will not leave you
stranded. They did not nix their upcoming headlining spot on Universal Orlando's Music After Dark
event in late August.
In a since-deleted post
on their official Facebook, the band chalked it up to "unexpected issues and exponentially increased costs." Canceled shows included dates in Lincoln
, Grand Rapids
and a slate of Canadian gigs
.
So as of this writing
, Maroon 5's Music After Dark appearance is your only chance to see them in the U.S. for the balance of the year.
The band is marking the 20th anniversary of debut album Songs About Jane
, so expect a heavy dose of those songs.
Happening from Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 25-27, Music After Dark is an after-hours event at the Orlando theme park. Ticket-buyers will get three days and two nights at a Universal Orlando hotel, evening access to Universal Studios, admission to Islands of Adventure, a Maroon 5 "fan celebration block party" happening at CityWalk. And, of course, Maroon 5 playing live on Friday, Aug. 26.
Tickets for Music After Dark
are available through through Universal Orlando. (They ain't cheap.)
–
