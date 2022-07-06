VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Maroon 5 cancels U.S. shows, but you can still see them at Universal Orlando in August

By on Wed, Jul 6, 2022 at 3:30 pm

Maroon 5: Not in a touring mood - PHOTO COURTESY MAROON 5/FACEBOOK
Photo courtesy Maroon 5/Facebook
Maroon 5: Not in a touring mood

Rockers Maroon 5 last week canceled a number of planned North American shows.  However, take heart Orlando Maroon fans, the band will not leave you stranded. They did not nix their upcoming headlining spot on Universal Orlando's Music After Dark event in late August.

In a since-deleted post on their official Facebook, the band chalked it up to "unexpected issues and exponentially increased costs." Canceled shows included dates in Lincoln, Grand Rapids and a slate of Canadian gigs.

So as of this writing, Maroon 5's Music After Dark appearance is your only chance to see them in the U.S. for the balance of the year.

The band is marking the 20th anniversary of debut album Songs About Jane, so expect a heavy dose of those songs.

Happening from Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 25-27, Music After Dark is an after-hours event at the Orlando theme park. Ticket-buyers will get three days and two nights at a Universal Orlando hotel, evening access to Universal Studios, admission to Islands of Adventure, a Maroon 5 "fan celebration block party" happening at CityWalk. And, of course, Maroon 5 playing live on Friday, Aug. 26.

Tickets for Music After Dark are available through through Universal Orlando. (They ain't cheap.)



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Mot9ion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando

Everything we saw at Motion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando
Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando
Mewithoutyou bring their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional

Mewithoutyou brought their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional
LÉON

LÉON and Catie Turner live was a 'Dream' for the audience at Orlando's Plaza Live

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Mot9ion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando

Everything we saw at Motion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando
Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando
Mewithoutyou bring their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional

Mewithoutyou brought their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional
LÉON

LÉON and Catie Turner live was a 'Dream' for the audience at Orlando's Plaza Live

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Mot9ion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando

Everything we saw at Motion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando
Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando
Mewithoutyou bring their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional

Mewithoutyou brought their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional
LÉON

LÉON and Catie Turner live was a 'Dream' for the audience at Orlando's Plaza Live

Trending

Epcot releases full lineup for this year's Eat to the Beat concert series in Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Hanson are coming to Epcot

Concert picks this week: Ekkstacy, Foxing, Mick Crowley benefit

By Bao Le-Huu

Concert picks this week: Ekkstacy, Foxing, Mick Crowley benefit

Heavy Orlando band Gillian Carter releases three tornadic singles leading up to new album

By Bao Le-Huu

Gillian Carter

Purity Ring on sewing costumes for tour, starting a record label and their new EP 'Graves'

By Melissa Perez-Carrillo

Purity Ring on sewing costumes for tour, starting a record label and their new EP 'Graves' (2)

Also in Music

Purity Ring on sewing costumes for tour, starting a record label and their new EP 'Graves'

By Melissa Perez-Carrillo

Purity Ring on sewing costumes for tour, starting a record label and their new EP 'Graves' (2)

Heavy Orlando band Gillian Carter releases three tornadic singles leading up to new album

By Bao Le-Huu

Gillian Carter

Orlando evilcore legends Bloodlet return (once again) after a lengthy slumber

By Matthew Moyer

Bloodlet play Friday at Will's Pub

Kraftwerk's Orlando show was a masterstroke of artistry and mystique

By Bao Le-Huu

Ralf Hütter of Kraftwerk
More

Digital Issue

July 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us