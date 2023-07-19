2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Man on Man are ready to show you why ‘It’s So Fun (To Be Gay)’ at Will's Pub

Cartoonishly macho Faith No More fans are in for a delicious surprise

By on Wed, Jul 19, 2023 at 4:00 am

Man on Man first emerged in the thick of the pandemic in 2021 with an excellent debut album on Polyvinyl. The duo were finally able to tour the next year and were scheduled to play here in one of the most anticipated Orlando debuts in a while. Then, at the 11th hour, it was canceled. Now, they’re finally booked here again and they come packing a second, brand-new and equally great album (Provincetown) of their fuzz-tastic rock.

Man on Man aren’t just incidentally gay; their whole bag as a band is all about being queer. If the name didn’t tip you off, then song titles like “It’s So Fun (To Be Gay)” should have. And on the gay experience, they are effusive, unblinkingly candid and provocatively fun.

MOM is the musical collaboration of IRL couple Roddy Bottum (Faith No More, Imperial Teen) and Joey Holman, a fact that they revel in spectacularly. They’re a real-life couple living their relationship in real time and in really great, sex-positive songs. And they’re finally coming here.

8 p.m. Monday, July 24, Will’s Pub, $15-$20.

Location Details

Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

35 events 667 articles
Will's Pub


About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
