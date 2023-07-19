Man on Man are ready to show you why ‘It’s So Fun (To Be Gay)’ at Will's Pub

Man on Man aren’t just incidentally gay; their whole bag as a band is all about being queer. If the name didn’t tip you off, then song titles like “It’s So Fun (To Be Gay)” should have. And on the gay experience, they are effusive, unblinkingly candid and provocatively fun.
MOM is the musical collaboration of IRL couple Roddy Bottum (Faith No More, Imperial Teen) and Joey Holman, a fact that they revel in spectacularly. They’re a real-life couple living their relationship in real time and in really great, sex-positive songs. And they’re finally coming here.
8 p.m. Monday, July 24, Will’s Pub, $15-$20.
