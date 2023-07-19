Man on Man are ready to show you why ‘It’s So Fun (To Be Gay)’ at Will's Pub

Photo courtesy Man on Man/Facebook Man On Man play Will's Pub Monday

Man on Man first emerged in the thick of the pandemic in 2021 with an excellent debut album on Polyvinyl. The duo were finally able to tour the next year and were scheduled to play here in one of the most anticipated Orlando debuts in a while. Then, at the 11th hour, it was canceled. Now, they’re finally booked here again and they come packing a second, brand-new and equally great album (Provincetown) of their fuzz-tastic rock.Man on Man aren’t just incidentally gay; their whole bag as a band is all about being queer. If the name didn’t tip you off, then song titles like “It’s So Fun (To Be Gay)” should have. And on the gay experience, they are effusive, unblinkingly candid and provocatively fun.MOM is the musical collaboration of IRL couple Roddy Bottum (Faith No More, Imperial Teen) and Joey Holman, a fact that they revel in spectacularly. They’re a real-life couple living their relationship in real time and in really great, sex-positive songs. And they’re finally coming here.