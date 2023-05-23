Maluma to romance Orlando when he brings ‘Don Juan’ tour to town

The 30-date U.S. trek kicks off on the West Coast in late August and reaches Orlando in early November. Other Florida dates include Tampa (Oct. 28), Fort Myers (Oct. 29) and Miami (Nov. 4). The Orlando show on Nov. 3 is the penultimate date of the tour.
This marks the first time Maluma has played the City Beautiful since his Papi Juancho tour rolled through town in 2021.
"I can’t wait to perform the new songs from the album for my fans for the very first time alongside my greatest hits in what I consider to be my most ambitious concert production yet," gushed Maluma in a press statement.
Maluma plays the Amway Center on Friday, Nov. 3. Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster on Friday, May 26, at 9 a.m.
