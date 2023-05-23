Maluma to romance Orlando when he brings ‘Don Juan’ tour to town

He promises no less than an ‘exhilarating experience’

By on Tue, May 23, 2023 at 5:49 pm

Maluma is bringing his 'Don Juan' tour to Orlando - Photo courtesy Maluma/Facebook
Photo courtesy Maluma/Facebook
Maluma is bringing his 'Don Juan' tour to Orlando
Latin pop megastar and Madame Tussauds mainstay Maluma has announced the dates of his Don Juan North American tour and he will be making a long-awaited Orlando return.

The 30-date U.S. trek kicks off on the West Coast in late August and reaches Orlando in early November. Other Florida dates include Tampa (Oct. 28), Fort Myers (Oct. 29) and Miami (Nov. 4). The Orlando show on Nov. 3 is the penultimate date of the tour.

This marks the first time Maluma has played the City Beautiful since his Papi Juancho tour rolled through town in 2021.

"I can’t wait to perform the new songs from the album for my fans for the very first time alongside my greatest hits in what I consider to be my most ambitious concert production yet," gushed Maluma in a press statement.

Maluma plays the Amway Center on Friday, Nov. 3. Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster on Friday, May 26, at 9 a.m.

Location Details

Amway Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

42 events 268 articles

