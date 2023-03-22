Boston’s Guster have been a reliable alt-rock force for over 20 years, but East Coast opener Nicole Atkins deserves special spotlight all her own.
With a crooner sound that’s a retro-tastic pastiche of soul, pop and countrypolitan of the 1950s and 1960s, she’s one of the brightest modern torchbearers of Roy Orbison’s flame.
Live, expect her songs to cast the room in golden vintage rays like a glamorously moody dream.
7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, Plaza Live, $33.50.
