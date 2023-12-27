Magic City Hippies are ready to bring the heat of summer back to Orlando

click to enlarge photo by Fro Rojas Magic City Hippies play The Social Friday

Although the winter season (as such) is here, Magic City Hippies are ready to bring back the heat of summer with their vibrant energy and deliberately laid-back grooves.



Making their debut proper with EP Hippie Castle back in 2015, Magic City Hippies have redefined the beach-bum aesthetic, bringing a fresh new twist on the pop subgenre, evoking an intense longing for an upcoming poolside vacation.



The Miami trio packs a punch, pairing sun-kissed sweetness with upbeat melodies sure to have you bobbing your head and humming along. Grab a pina colada, don your sunglasses and come lounge around with some of the chillest (or hottest?) Hippies in town.