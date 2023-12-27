Magic City Hippies are ready to bring the heat of summer back to Orlando

Bob your head and hum along Friday night at The Social

By on Wed, Dec 27, 2023 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge Magic City Hippies play The Social Friday - photo by Fro Rojas
photo by Fro Rojas
Magic City Hippies play The Social Friday

Although the winter season (as such) is here, Magic City Hippies are ready to bring back the heat of summer with their vibrant energy and deliberately laid-back grooves.

Making their debut proper with EP Hippie Castle back in 2015, Magic City Hippies have redefined the beach-bum aesthetic, bringing a fresh new twist on the pop subgenre, evoking an intense longing for an upcoming poolside vacation.

The Miami trio packs a punch, pairing sun-kissed sweetness with upbeat melodies sure to have you bobbing your head and humming along. Grab a pina colada, don your sunglasses and come lounge around with some of the chillest (or hottest?) Hippies in town. 

Event Details
Magic City Hippies

Magic City Hippies

Fri., Dec. 29, 6 p.m.

The Social 54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$25
Location Details

The Social

54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-246-1419

15 events 258 articles
The Social

Tags:

