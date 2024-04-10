BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Madison McFerrin brings her fresh and futuristic R&B sound to Judson's Live

McFerrin has staked her own musical claim beyond her notable last name

By on Wed, Apr 10, 2024 at 8:16 am

Madison McFerrin plays Judson's this weekend
Photo courtesy Madison McFerrin/Facebook
Madison McFerrin plays Judson's this weekend
Nearly everyone who lived through the smothering pop-cultural domination of 1988 smash hit“Don’t Worry, Be Happy” has sworn off Bobby McFerrin for their own sanity. It’s an unfair historical circumstance because the man is a wildly virtuosic and innovative vocalist. But still, even nearly four decades on, any suggestion of that unshakable earworm can still induce a shiver. How do you even slough off that kind of baggage?

In Madison McFerrin’s case, she immediately squashes comparisons to her father with a voice that is both cutting-edge original and utterly her own. Her future R&B sound shoots for the outer limits on otherworldly frequencies that can range from Little Dragon-esque grooves to space-age soul. She may be her father’s daughter but, with her bold and tasteful vision, she’s unmistakably her own woman.

5 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14, Judson’s Live.
Event Details
Madison McFerrin

Madison McFerrin

Sun., April 14, 5 & 7:30 p.m.

Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$22
Location Details

Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown


Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
April 10, 2024

