Madison McFerrin brings her fresh and futuristic R&B sound to Judson's Live

In Madison McFerrin’s case, she immediately squashes comparisons to her father with a voice that is both cutting-edge original and utterly her own. Her future R&B sound shoots for the outer limits on otherworldly frequencies that can range from Little Dragon-esque grooves to space-age soul. She may be her father’s daughter but, with her bold and tasteful vision, she’s unmistakably her own woman.
5 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14, Judson’s Live.
