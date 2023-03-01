Lyle Lovett gets unplugged with his Acoustic Group at Orlando’s Plaza Live

By on Wed, Mar 1, 2023 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Lyle Lovett rambles into Orlando on Thursday - Photo by Michael Wilson
Photo by Michael Wilson
Lyle Lovett rambles into Orlando on Thursday

Lyle Lovett — the country analog to Nick Cave as he, too, ages gracefully into a late-career creative purple patch — rambles into Orlando with his unassumingly named “Acoustic Group.”

Don’t be lulled by the name, though; this group of hired guns boasts string players who’ve done time with the likes of James Taylor, Alison Krauss and Vince Gill.

As the grand old man at the dark end of the roots-music street, Lovett cuts an increasingly prophetic figure — but does he have any comfort to give us during these dark times in Florida? You’ll have to find out for yourself, cowboy. But hearing hard-luck tales from that cavernous voice and eccentric imagination might just be enough temporary salvation.

7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 2, The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $59-$100.

