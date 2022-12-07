Lunacy and Kontravoid bring haunting masks and icy synths to Orlando on Friday

By on Wed, Dec 7, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Lunacy returns to Orlando Friday - Photo by Matthew Moyer
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Lunacy returns to Orlando Friday

Given our well-documented love of both haunted facewear and dark synth, it’s only natural that the co-headlining “Meeting of the Masks” tour between Kontravoid and Lunacy would have us intrigued.

Philadelphia’s Lunacy makes some of the iciest, most emotionless minimal synth we’ve ever heard, rendered all the more unsettling by a full-head mask that obscures any mode of facial expression.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles’ Kontravoid wears a disguise likely plucked from a half-finished Famous Monsters how-to magazine, but his music is finely honed and eerie dance music, like New Order trapped in Waxwork.

Both acts played here last spring — on the same night but at different venues — so if you’ve been afflicted by FOMO since then, redemption is nigh.

Put on by the good people of Panic! Underground, the night will be bookended by a set from Orlando EBM blood-drinker Mother Juno and the DJs of Panic holding the dance floor in their thrall.

9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St., eventbrite.com, $15.

Event Details
Panic Underground: Kontravoid, Lunacy, Mother Juno

Fri., Dec. 9, 9 p.m.

Iron Cow 2438 E. Robinson St., Orlando Milk District

$15

